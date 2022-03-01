In profondità [EN]

In un articolo riccamente corredato di immagini suggestive pubblicato su National Geographic, l’esploratrice e scrittrice Tara Roberts ci accompagna in un viaggio appassionante alla ricerca dei relitti di alcune navi negriere e delle sue stesse origini.
I dive in. The water is cool against my skin, the silence absolute, and as I hover over the remains at the bottom of the sea, I feel peaceful, thankful, a sense of coming home.
Descend underwater with me—not too deep now, maybe only 20 feet or so—and you’ll see about 30 other divers, paired in sets of two. They calmly float in place, despite strong currents off the coast of Key Largo, Florida, sketching images of coral-encrusted artifacts or taking measurements. I am—we are—mapping the remains of a shipwreck.
La spedizione è organizzata da Diving With A Purpose, un’associazione nata nel 2003 con l’obbiettivo di addestrare storici ed esploratori subacquei a esplorare i fondali marini alla ricerca di reperti e documenti, che aiutino a raccontare la storia dei propri antenati. Le spedizioni sono finanziate da un progetto del Museo della Storia e della Cultura Afroamericane di Washington.
Most of the divers are African American. We’re training as underwater archaeology advocates, gaining the skills necessary to join expeditions and help document the wreckage of slave ships being found around the world, ships such as the São José Paquete d’Africa in South Africa, the Fredericus Quartus and Christianus Quintus in Costa Rica, and the Clotilda in the United States. An estimated 12.5 million Africans were forced onto ships like these during the transatlantic slave trade from the 16th to the 19th centuries, according to Nafees Khan, a professor in the College of Education at Clemson University and adviser to the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade Database.
“It took at least 36,000 voyages,” he says. One thousand or so ships likely sank.
Sull’argomento è disponibile anche un podcast in sei episodi, ascoltabile su piattaforma Apple. Sul sito di National Geographic ne è pubblicata la trascrizione.
