In profondità [EN]

In un articolo riccamente corredato di immagini suggestive pubblicato su National Geographic, l’esploratrice e scrittrice Tara Roberts ci accompagna in un viaggio appassionante alla ricerca dei relitti di alcune navi negriere e delle sue stesse origini.

I dive in. The water is cool against my skin, the silence absolute, and as I hover over the remains at the bottom of the sea, I feel peaceful, thankful, a sense of coming home.

Descend underwater with me—not too deep now, maybe only 20 feet or so—and you’ll see about 30 other divers, paired in sets of two. They calmly float in place, despite strong currents off the coast of Key Largo, Florida, sketching images of coral-encrusted artifacts or taking measurements. I am—we are—mapping the remains of a shipwreck.