La carenza di latte in polvere per bambini negli Stati Uniti

Negli Stati Uniti, in moltissimi stati, non si riesce più a trovare latte in polvere per bambini di età inferiore all’anno. La questione sta ovviamente diventando materia di dibattito nazionale. Da questo articolo del New York Times:

A baby formula shortage gripping the U.S. since March has parents in a panic over where and when they’ll be able to find the products they need to feed their kids.

The out-of-stock rate, representing the amount of formula that’s not in stock compared to what’s typically available, was 43% for the week ending May 8, according to Datasembly, a provider of real-time product data for retailers and consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands.

With no easy end in sight, caregivers nationwide have been forced to devote their free time to driving between stores in search of formula, prompting retailers to limit the number of cans customers can buy.