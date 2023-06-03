La Corte Suprema USA affossa il diritto di sciopero

In una storica decisione la Corte Suprema degli Stati Uniti ha affermato che le aziende potranno denunciare i sindacati per i danni che hanno avuto durante gli scioperi. Ne scrive Ian Millhiser su Vox.

The Supreme Court handed down an absolutely confounding decision on Thursday, which will encourage employers to bombard their workers’ unions with lawsuits if those workers go on strike. The Court’s decision in Glacier Northwest v. International Brotherhood of Teamsters waters down a rule intended to protect workers from duplicative lawsuits that can drain their union’s finances.

That said, Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s majority opinion does contain some language limiting the scope of this victory for employers. It was joined by liberal Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan. And archconservative Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito both wrote separate opinions calling for the Court to hand a more sweeping defeat to striking workers.