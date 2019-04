La Siria ha affittato all’Iran il porto mediterraneo di Latakia [EN]

A cura di @X.

Asia Times riporta che l’Iran ha ottenuto una concessione dal governo siriano per utilizzare parti del porto di Latakia.

Iran’s arrival on the scene raises serious political and security concerns for Moscow […]

For Tehran, which is suffering under crippling US sanctions, a long-sought Mediterranean foothold is a potential game-changer. “Everyone wants a Silk Road nowadays, and ports are a good place to start,” said Oklahoma University Professor Joshua Landis, speaking to Asia Times.