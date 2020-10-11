stiamo tranquilli…

La vita rivoluzionaria di Beatriz Allende

11 Ott 2020 di NedCuttle21(Ulm)0 commenti

Lea Börgerding ha incontrato per Jacobin Magazin Tanya Hamer, autrice di una biografia della terzogenita del presidente socialista cileno Salvador Allende intitolata Beatriz Allende: A Revolutionary Life in Cold War Latin America. Nel libro, la Hamer, ripercorrendo la vicenda umana e politica di Beatriz – detta Tati – e indagando in particolare il rapporto con suo padre, con Cuba e con la dittatura, prova a far luce sulle influenze della Guerra Fredda sulla vita dei giovani e soprattutto delle giovani donne negli anni sessanta e settanta in America Latina.

I became curious about Beatriz’s life while researching my first book on the international history of Chile during the left-wing Unidad Popular coalition government. Based on my sources, I could tell that Beatriz — or “Tati” as she was known to her friends and family — was an important political figure in Chile during the early 1970s: not only was she key in facilitating relations between Chile and Cuba, and very close to her father, Salvador Allende, then president; but she also participated in internationalist revolutionary ventures in Latin America, maintained close ties with figures like Fidel Castro, and was married to a Cuban intelligence official.

She struck me as an extraordinary woman, who lived a remarkable revolutionary life at a young age and held positions of significance. Yet nothing had been written about her; Beatriz Allende was largely invisible in history books. Partly, this was to do with her death by suicide in 1977, a taboo subject both for revolutionaries and Catholics. But it was also undoubtedly because she was a woman.

For the most part, histories of revolution in Cold-War Latin America had focused on the leaders of revolutionary parties and insurgents who fought in guerrilla campaigns — the overwhelming majority of whom were men. I wanted to know what it had meant to be a female revolutionary in the age of Che Guevara, including the constraints and opportunities women like Beatriz had faced.

Immagine da el disconcierto.

 

 

Argomenti simili


Commenta qui sotto e segui le linee guida del sito.