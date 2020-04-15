L’antisemitismo di Corbyn era una bufala per farlo fuori

A cura di @NedCuttle21(Ulm) e @S-Jbay.

Secondo un’indagine interna al partito laburista, la leadership di Jeremy Corbyn sarebbe stata fortemente ostacolata e danneggiata dalla destra del partito. Ne parlano un articolo di Left e uno di Open.

Del rapporto ha parlato anche l’Indipendent, spiegando che alcuni funzionari labouristi avrebbero lavorato per far perdere le elezioni al proprio partito.

A huge cache of leaked WhatsApp messages and emails show senior officials from the party’s right wing, who worked at its HQ, became despondent as Labour climbed in the polls during the election campaign despite their efforts.

The unreleased report, which The Independent has seen in full, was drawn up in the last days of Mr Corbyn’s leadership and concerns the conduct of certain officials, including some who were investigating cases of antisemitism in the party. Labour has confirmed the document is a genuine draft, though it is not clear who it was commissioned or written by.