L’aumento record dei posti di lavoro negli USA nasconde una realtà problematica [EN]

A cura di @Perodatrent.

Un articolo sul Guardian commenta la realtà che sta sotto l’aumento dei posti di lavoro negli USA dopo l’ultima recessione, spiegando che ciò che le statistiche normalmente usate non fanno vedere è che la distribuzione di questi posti si sta polarizzando tra posti che richiedono alte competenze e offrono alte paghe, e posti a bassa competenza e basse paghe. Allo stesso tempo starebbero diminuiendo i posti di lavoro che richiedono una competenza media e offrono paghe medie, che gli USA avrebbero perso a causa di mondializzazione e automazione. Un altro fatto segnalato dal Guardian è la stagnazione dei salari. Secondo le teorie comunemente accettate, quando cala la disoccupazione aumenta il potere contrattuale dei lavoratori, mentre l’evidenza è che le paghe negli Stati Uniti sono stagnanti.

“A little bit of what happened is that in the recession, employers got a lot more bargaining power and strength because workers really needed to try to have whatever job that they could get and some of that’s left over. Employers think they should be able to get whoever they want at those lower wages. And I think that that will turn around, but it’s surprising that it hasn’t yet, given the unemployment rate that we’re at today”.