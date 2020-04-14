Le idee di Melania Mazzuccato per l’economia del post pandemia

Mariana Mazzuccato, professoressa all’University College London e fondatrice dell’Institute for Innovation and Public Purpose, è stata chiamata da Conte nella tak force per la ripresa presieduta da Vittorio Colao.

Su SocialEurope illustra le sue idee per l’uscita della crisi che a differenza del 2008 non potrà limitarsi all’immisione di liquidità senza condizioni.

This crisis has revealed several problems with how we do capitalism, all of which must be solved at the same time that we address the immediate health emergency. Otherwise, we will simply be solving problems in one place while creating new ones elsewhere. That is what happened with the 2008 financial crisis. Policy-makers flooded the world with liquidity without directing it toward good investment opportunities. As a result, the money ended up back in a financial sector that was (and remains) unfit for purpose

This time, rescue measures absolutely must come with conditions attached. Now that the state is back to playing a leading role, it must be cast as the hero rather than as a naive patsy. That means delivering immediate solutions, but designing them in such a way as to serve the public interest over the long term.