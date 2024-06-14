Le origini e la storia dell’hanbok

L’ hanbok è il tradizionale capo d’abbigliamento coreano, simbolo di orgoglio culturale e ponte tra passato e presente. Un articolo pubblicato sulle pagine di Asia Society esplora l’origine e la storia di quest’abito.
L’hanbok da donna consiste comunemente di una giacca corta (jeogori) e una gonna avvolgente (chima), venendo pertanto chiamato chima jeogori; nell’hanbok da uomo la gonna è sostituita da un paio di pantaloni larghi chiusi alle caviglie (baji). Su entrambi si può indossare un soprabito lungo, come il durumagi. Sia nella versione maschile che in quella femminile l’hanbok segue una linea molto semplice e lineare, priva di tasche.
Le origini dell’hanbok sono molto antiche e ancora oggi molte persone indossano l’hanbok durante le festività tradizionali e le occasioni speciali. Negli ultimi anni l’hanbok ha subito una rivisitazione in chiave moderna, con designer che reinterpretano i suoi elementi tradizionali in nuovi modi.
Hanbok has been an integral part of Korean lives for centuries. Since ancient times, the Korean Peninsula has been influenced by the culture of Scythian, a nomadic people inhabiting the region Scythia of Eurasia. It made the hanbok take the form of two separate parts — the top and bottom. The basic construction of the hanbok has remained the same, but the design and structure have been modified by their respective epoch, beauty standards, or shifts in culture. Hanbok worn by Koreans today is the most similar with the hanbok from the mid to late Joseon Dynasty with tight tops and looser bottoms.
L’hanbok, come qualsiasi altro tipo di abbigliamento nelle diverse culture, ha subito le influenze della moda e col passare del tempo la Cina, il Giappone e altri paesi vicini si sono influenzati a vicenda.
For example, during the Joseon Dynasty, studying abroad was valued and garments of the royal palace and officials took elements from the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) while the patterns and details of the clothing displayed our traditional style and grace. Cultures of Korea also traveled to Yuan China (1271-1368) during the late Goryeo Dynasty. The trend was known as goryeoyang (고려양; 高麗樣), which lasted into the early days of the Ming Dynasty. Furthermore, during the Joseon Dynasty, Korean headbands for men called mangeon (망건; 網巾) and skirts made of horsetail were popular among the people of Ming China.
Il V&A presenta l’abito tradizionale coreano in un articolo corredato da alcune belle immagini:
The history of hanbok goes hand in hand with the history of human civilisation on the Korean peninsula. Hanbok does not describe a certain design or shape of clothes, but serves as an umbrella term that encompasses thousands of years of Korean clothing. As such, hanbok design has shifted across the ages, with fluctuating sleeve lengths and widths, silhouettes, and dress folds, among other evolving design details. During the Three Kingdom period (57 BC – 668 AD), hanbok consisted of an upper garment called a jeogori (a jacket-like top that wrapped closed at the front), and lower garments named baji (trousers, usually worn by men) and chima (long skirt, usually worn by women). This period saw variations in how the jeogori was fastened, from using belts to alternating the order in which the fabric was wrapped. However, the 6th century also saw the beginning of the left-to-right frontal fold, which later became a staple design feature in all later hanbok. Records also show that both men and women wore baji and chima, which were often both long and spacious. Long outer coats known as durumagi also appeared during this period, which continued to be worn for more than a thousand years.
Il termine hanbok è principalmente utilizzato dai sudcoreani, mentre i nordcoreani si riferiscono ai vestiti come chosŏn-ot (조선옷, letteralmente “abiti coreani”).
L’hanbok aveva una struttura progettata per facilitare il movimento. Per migliaia di anni, l’hanbok indossato dalla maggior parte delle persone era di colore bianco puro e senza ornamenti. Quelli più elaborati erano riservati per occasioni speciali come i matrimoni. In alcuni periodi, ai comuni cittadini erano persino vietato indossare regolarmente hanbok colorati, mentre in altri periodi non era loro permesso indossare il bianco, come ad esempio durante l’occupazione giapponese della Corea.
Gli hanbok moderni sono tipicamente modellati su quelli che risalgono alla dinastia Joseon, soprattutto quelli indossati dalla nobiltà e dalla famiglia reale. Ci sono alcune variazioni regionali nel design dell’hanbok tra la Corea del Sud, la Corea del Nord e i coreani in Cina, a causa dell’isolamento relativo di questi gruppi nel tardo XX secolo. Tuttavia i vari design si sono in parte riavvicinati dagli anni ’90, soprattutto grazie agli scambi culturali ed economici.
Oggi, i coreani indossano l’hanbok per occasioni formali o semi-formali come matrimoni, festival, celebrazioni e cerimonie. Nel 1996, il Ministero della Cultura, dello Sport e del Turismo della Corea del Sud ha istituito il Giorno dell’Hanbok, per incoraggiare i cittadini sudcoreani a indossarlo.
The Korean Herald ne parla in un articolo corredato da alcune belle immagini:
