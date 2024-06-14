Le origini e la storia dell’hanbok

The history of hanbok goes hand in hand with the history of human civilisation on the Korean peninsula. Hanbok does not describe a certain design or shape of clothes, but serves as an umbrella term that encompasses thousands of years of Korean clothing. As such, hanbok design has shifted across the ages, with fluctuating sleeve lengths and widths, silhouettes, and dress folds, among other evolving design details. During the Three Kingdom period (57 BC – 668 AD), hanbok consisted of an upper garment called a jeogori (a jacket-like top that wrapped closed at the front), and lower garments named baji (trousers, usually worn by men) and chima (long skirt, usually worn by women). This period saw variations in how the jeogori was fastened, from using belts to alternating the order in which the fabric was wrapped. However, the 6th century also saw the beginning of the left-to-right frontal fold, which later became a staple design feature in all later hanbok. Records also show that both men and women wore baji and chima, which were often both long and spacious. Long outer coats known as durumagi also appeared during this period, which continued to be worn for more than a thousand years.