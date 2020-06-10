Le ronde armate a Minneapolis [EN]

Un articolo del Washington Post (link alternativo) descrive i gruppi armati formatisi per mantenere la sicurezza in alcune zone di Minneapolis a seguito della morte di George Floyd.

Across Minneapolis, community-organized citizen patrols have sprung up in recent weeks as confidence in the Minneapolis Police Department has plummeted. Distrust in the agency had been building for years, and now, with emergency responders focused on riots and looting in the hardest-hit part of the city and with the police department’s own 3rd Precinct set ablaze, some residents worry that their neighborhoods have been left vulnerable.