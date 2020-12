L’emergenza coronavirus – 17 – 20 Dicembre 2020

di Perodatrent

Un articolo del Los Angeles Time spiega la differenza tra la procedura normalmente usata dalla FDA per “approvare” la commercializzazione di un vaccino (o di qualunque altra procedura medica) e quella, adottata per ora, di concedere una Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

L’articolo fa riferimento ad una pagina del sito della FDA , che spiega i termini delle procedure.

Granting emergency use authorization isn’t the end of the story. Once an authorized vaccine goes out to the public, its manufacturer must keep track of any serious side effects that befall those who take it, especially adverse events that result in hospitalization or even death…

An EUA can last only as long as a public health emergency is in effect. But scientists anticipate that the coronavirus will continue to circulate in humans even after the COVID-19 pandemic ends. In that case, vaccine makers that want to keep their products on the market will need to have regular FDA approval — and to get it, they’ll need to keep their Phase 3 clinical trials going.

And that’s probably what they’ll do. The FDA said it expects vaccine makers who receive emergency use authorizations to “continue to collect placebo-controlled data in any ongoing trials for as long as feasible” so they can apply for regular approval.