Mantenere buona qualità di vita con limitati consumi energetici: come fare? [EN]

Uno studio, condotto dall’Università di Leeds e pubblicato il 30 giugno 2021 su Global Environmental Change, ha esaminato quali politiche potrebbero consentire di utilizzare meno energia fornendo al contempo all’intera popolazione condizioni di vita che soddisfino i bisogni umani fondamentali di cibo, acqua, servizi igienico-sanitari, salute, istruzione e mezzi di sussistenza.

Meeting human needs at sustainable levels of energy use is fundamental for avoiding catastrophic climate change and securing the well-being of all people. In the current political-economic regime, no country does so. Here, we assess which socio-economic conditions might enable societies to satisfy human needs at low energy use, to reconcile human well-being with climate mitigation.

Lo studio ha analizzato 106 paesi in alcuni dei quali, a fronte di condizioni di vita soddisfacenti, il livello di consumo energetico è risultato però insostenibile. In molti altri paesi invece i fondamentali diritti umani garantiti alla popolazione sono risultati insufficienti.

Our analysis suggests that the way countries operate their economies in the current political-economic regime is fundamentally misaligned with the twin goals of meeting human needs and ensuring ecological sustainability: in 77 of the 106 countries we analysed, people are significantly deprived of fundamental human needs, whereas the 29 countries in which these needs are sufficiently met all feature highly unsustainable levels of energy use.

Daniel O’Neill, co-autore dello studio, spiega su Sciencedaily che l’implementazione dei servizi pubblici nei settori della salute, dell’educazione e di trasporti unita a una distribuzione più equa del reddito (ottenuta aumentando i salari minimi, fornendo un reddito di base universale, introducendo un reddito massimo, alzando le tasse sui redditi alti e detassando i redditi più bassi) è fondamentale per raggiungere standard di vita dignitosi a basso consumo energetico.

Co-author Dr Daniel O’Neill, from Leeds’ School of earth and Environment, explained: “Our findings suggest that improving public services could enable countries to provide decent living standards at lower levels of energy use. Governments should offer free and high-quality public services in areas such as health, education, and public transport. “We also found that a fairer income distribution is crucial for achieving decent living standards at low energy use. To reduce existing income disparities, governments could raise minimum wages, provide a Universal Basic Income, and introduce a maximum income level. We also need much higher taxes on high incomes, and lower taxes on low incomes.”

Un estratto dello studio è stato pubblicato su Eurekalert dove vengono anche riportate le conclusioni di Jefim Vogel: secondo il leader di questa ricerca i paesi ricchi potrebbero ridurre drasticamente il loro consumo di energia e le loro emissioni, mantenendo o addirittura migliorando gli standard di vita, mentre i paesi meno ricchi potrebbero raggiungere standard di vita dignitosi e porre fine alla povertà materiale senza bisogno di grandi quantità di energia.

Lead-author Jefim Vogel concluded: “In short, we need to abandon economic growth in affluent countries, scale back resource extraction, and prioritise public services, basic infrastructures and fair income distributions everywhere. “With these policies in place, rich countries could slash their energy use and emissions whilst maintaining or even improving living standards; and less affluent countries could achieve decent living standards and end material poverty without needing vast amounts of energy. That’s good news for climate justice, good news for human well-being, good news for poverty eradication, and good news for energy security. “But we need to be clear that achieving this ultimately requires a broader, more fundamental transformation of our growth-dependent economic system. In my view, the most promising and integral vision for the required transformation is the idea of degrowth – it is an idea whose time has come.”

