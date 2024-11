Meravigliose spugne

Messy Nessy si occupa di meraviglie degli oceani, in un articolo corredato di belle illustrazioni e fotografie, concentrandosi in particolare sulle spugne marine, creature affascinanti e poco conosciute.

Did you know that a glass sponge could live as long as 15,000 years? They could probably live up to 40,000 years if changing sea levels weren’t a factor, and are thought by many to have the longest life span of any animal on Earth, in fact, sponges are probably the closest to what the first animals looked like. The oldest living glass sponges were believed to be extinct for over 100 million years and only recently rediscovered in the last 25 years, living on reefs of themselves at depths of 450m to 900m. Sea sponges, are some of the simplest yet most intriguing creatures in the ocean, and they are my curiosity du jour.