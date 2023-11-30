Negli Stati Uniti, la divisione politica è più che mai una questione razziale

Dan Balz sul Washington Post analizza la polarizzazione politica in atto negli States.
Secondo l’autore ciò che divide maggiormente democratici e repubblicani non è il genere, l’istruzione, il reddito o la religione ma la razza, sia per quanto riguarda il background degli elettori che compongono le coalizioni dei due partiti, sia per quanto riguarda gli ordini del giorno e le priorità contrastanti che ciascuna parte sostiene nella ricerca del potere.
Questa divisione è evidenziata da un rapporto prodotto dall’American Political Science Association (APSA) in collaborazione con l’organizzazione Protect Democracy che esamina la polarizzazione politica negli Stati Uniti. Pur riconoscendo che gli impulsi antidemocratici tra i repubblicani sono più preoccupanti, il rapporto suggerisce che entrambi i partiti abbiano responsabilità nell’alimentare le divisioni.
“Religion, economic concerns, and factors like education, age, and gender also divide us politically, but the reality is that as America becomes more diverse, it is also becoming more racially divided in the electoral arena,” Zoltan Hajnal of the University of California at San Diego writes in one chapter in the report.
Lilliana Mason of Johns Hopkins University writes in another chapter of the report, “The process of social sorting allowed the Republican Party to represent the interests of ‘traditional’ white, Christian America while the Democratic Party was increasingly representing those who were still struggling to overturn centuries of social inequality. This type of divide is not easily corrected — Democrats and Republicans have opposing visions of who should hold power in American society and how much progress has already been made.”
Come indicano i risultati del 2020, le cose sono cambiate marginalmente. Trump e altri repubblicani sono stati in grado di attirare più voti da parte degli ispanici e, in misura minore, dei neri nelle recenti elezioni. Ma nel complesso il divario tra i partiti è enorme – quello che Hajnal chiama un “abisso razziale”.
“Race and ethnicity stand out as the most important force in American electoral democracy.”
Il rapporto dell’APSA inoltre indica che le responsabilità del clima politico attuale negli Stati Uniti è bipartisan, sebbene continui a riconoscere una certa tendenza all’autoritarismo espressa all’interno del Partito Repubblicano.
“It is widely believed that today’s Republican and Democratic Parties have evolved to a place where they emphasize difference, stoke fear and animosity, and incite conflict,” Mark D. Brewer of the University of Maine writes in the report’s preface. “Indeed, if there is one thing on which deeply divided Americans agree, it is that parties have gotten us to the highly undesirable and dangerous place in which we currently reside.”
