Negli Stati Uniti, la divisione politica è più che mai una questione razziale

Dan Balz sul Washington Post analizza la polarizzazione politica in atto negli States.

Secondo l’autore ciò che divide maggiormente democratici e repubblicani non è il genere, l’istruzione, il reddito o la religione ma la razza, sia per quanto riguarda il background degli elettori che compongono le coalizioni dei due partiti, sia per quanto riguarda gli ordini del giorno e le priorità contrastanti che ciascuna parte sostiene nella ricerca del potere.

Questa divisione è evidenziata da un rapporto prodotto dall’American Political Science Association (APSA) in collaborazione con l’organizzazione Protect Democracy che esamina la polarizzazione politica negli Stati Uniti. Pur riconoscendo che gli impulsi antidemocratici tra i repubblicani sono più preoccupanti, il rapporto suggerisce che entrambi i partiti abbiano responsabilità nell’alimentare le divisioni.

“Religion, economic concerns, and factors like education, age, and gender also divide us politically, but the reality is that as America becomes more diverse, it is also becoming more racially divided in the electoral arena,” Zoltan Hajnal of the University of California at San Diego writes in one chapter in the report.

Lilliana Mason of Johns Hopkins University writes in another chapter of the report, “The process of social sorting allowed the Republican Party to represent the interests of ‘traditional’ white, Christian America while the Democratic Party was increasingly representing those who were still struggling to overturn centuries of social inequality. This type of divide is not easily corrected — Democrats and Republicans have opposing visions of who should hold power in American society and how much progress has already been made.”