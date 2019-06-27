Neuroscienza e terrorismo: cosa rivela la scansione cerebrale di individui radicalizzati [EN]

A cura di @s1m0n4.

Nel corso di due studi, realizzati da Artis International a Barcellona e riportati da The Conversation, è stato selezionato un campione di jihadisti sunniti al fine di valutare l’impatto delle loro convinzioni e i meccanismi decisionali sulle diverse zone cerebrali.

Quando si cerca di analizzare l’estremismo violento, l’opinione pubblica si divide fra chi pensa che i radicalizzati siano affetti da patologie mentali e chi attribuisce la causa principale a fattori sociali, quali la povertà, la discriminazione, etc.

I risultati non hanno confermato nessuna di queste due teorie e hanno delineato un quadro più complesso, nel quale è il senso di esclusione sociale ad aumentare la determinazione alla violenza fisica per difendere quei valori considerati sacri. Non si tratta, quindi, necessariamente di individui poveri, discriminati o di minoranze, perché l’esclusione sociale può scaturire dall’incapacità ad inserirsi nella società di riferimento, a far valere la propria voce.

After conducting 535 surveys of young Moroccan origin men in Barcelona, we recruited 38 participants who openly said they would engage in violent acts in defence of jihadist causes. The young men were asked to play “Cyberball”, a video game where they and three other young male Spanish players would pass a virtual ball to each other. Unbeknown to them until the debrief, the Spanish players were purely virtual.

Half of these participants were “socially excluded” as the Spanish players stopped passing to the Moroccan players and only played among themselves. The other half continued getting passed the ball. Then, both the excluded and included participants got into the brain scanner, where we measured their willingness to fight and die for their sacred values (for example, forbidding cartoons of the prophet, banning gay marriages) and their important but non-sacred values (women wearing the niqab, Islamic teaching in schools) which were ascertained beforehand in the surveys.

Unsurprisingly, participants rated higher willingness to fight and die for sacred rather than non-sacred values. Neurally, sacred values activated the left inferior frontal gyrus (IFG) – an area associated with rule processing and previously correlated with sacred values in American university students. But those who were excluded increased their willingness to fight and die for their non-sacred values, and the left IFG became activated even during non-sacred value processing.