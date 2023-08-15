Il Guardian riporta e commenta la notizia che una Intelligenza Artificiale si è rivelata capace di progettare veleni nervini.

Un gruppo di ricercatori aveva addestrato una IA a riconoscere le strutture di 2500 farmaci con possibile azione antibatterica, e poi le aveva fatto esplorare la possibile utilità di altre 6.000 molecole valutandone le potenziali attività farmacologiche e tossicità. Una molecola che i farmacologi avevano trascurato si è rivelata usabile.

Il gruppo è stato poi invitato a discutere il potenziale uso della IA per scoprire molecole usabili come veleni, e per farlo ha solo invertito la richiesta, chiedendo alla IA di selezionare quelle più tossiche.

…the process opened up a nightmarish prospect for humankind. In less than six hours, the model generated 40,000 molecules that scored within the threshold set by the researchers. The machine designed VX and many other known chemical warfare agents, separately confirmed with structures in public chemistry databases. Many new molecules were also designed that looked equally plausible, some of them predicted to be more toxic than publicly known chemical warfare agents. “This was unexpected,” the researchers wrote, “because the datasets we used for training the AI did not include these nerve agents… By inverting the use of our machine-learning models, we had transformed our innocuous generative model from a helpful tool of medicine to a generator of likely deadly molecules.”