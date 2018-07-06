Once a Trump Favorite, Harley Now Feels the Pinch From Trade War

A cura di @Perodatrent.

Come riporta Bloomberg, non molto tempo fa, il presidente Trump citava la Harley-Davidson come un esempio delle cose che andavano bene per l’industria americana. Adesso, la stessa compagnia sarebbe l’esempio delle cose che vanno male.

Il produttore ha citato le tasse imposte dalla UE come risposta a quelle americane su acciaio e alluminio per giustificare lo spostamento della produzione delle sue moto fuori dagli USA.

In una dichiarazione pubblica del 2017 Trump aveva detto:

Thank you, Harley-Davidson, for building things in America. I think you’re going to even expand. I know your business is now doing very well and there’s a lot of spirit right now in the country that you weren’t having so much in the last number of months that you have right now.