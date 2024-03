Perché le femmine di alcuni mammiferi marini vanno in menopausa

Understanding how and why menopause has evolved is a long-standing challenge across disciplines. Females can typically maximize their reproductive success by reproducing for the whole of their adult life. In humans, however, women cease reproduction several decades before the end of their natural lifespan. Although progress has been made in understanding the adaptive value of menopause in humans, the generality of these findings remains unclear. Toothed whales are the only mammal taxon in which menopause has evolved several times, providing a unique opportunity to test the theories of how and why menopause evolves in a comparative context. Here, we assemble and analyse a comparative database to test competing evolutionary hypotheses.