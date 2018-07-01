Quando i dottori non ascoltano [EN]

Su suggerimento di Persiles

Su Sapiens.org AAron J. Jackson racconta come l’aver contratto il morbo di Lyme lo abbia portato a scoprire quelli che lui considera tutti i limiti umani e strutturali della moderna medicina.

Suddenly, I was alone—exiled from my body and others. My disease has been exacerbated by the social consequences of having a complex chronic condition. When an illness isn’t medically recognized or refuses to progress in a straightforward way toward better health, those around you often grow impatient or suspicious. People stop asking how you are or act as if your failure to recover is somehow a personal weakness. These silences and reactions can drive the chronically ill into isolation, despair, and existential confusion.