Quanto è realistico lo scenario business-as-usual dell’IPCC?

27 Dic 2020 di Humu0 commenti

Un articolo su Eos, rivista della Società Americana di Geofisica, riassume un recente articolo scientifico che indaga sulle cause delle discrepanze nelle emissioni di CO2 fra lo scenario business-as-usual dell’IPCC e il mondo reale:

The most extreme model, RCP 8.5—sometimes called the business-as-usual scenario—describes rampant burning of fossil fuels, a global average temperature increase of nearly 5°C, and mean sea levels roughly a meter higher than they are today. But climate and energy experts disagree over how likely it is that this high-emissions scenario will come to pass. A recent study published in Environmental Research Letters found that the emissions trajectories in climate assessments from the IPCC overshot actual energy emissions over the past 15 years.

