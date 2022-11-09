Il piano segreto britannico per tenere il PCI lontano dal potere

Nel 1976, il Regno Unito tentò di interferire nelle elezioni italiane, allo scopo di impedire al PCI di arrivare il potere. È quello che emerge da alcuni documenti declassificati di recente sulle attività dell’ “Information Research Department”, un ufficio segreto del Foreign Office attivo dal 1948 al 1977, che aveva lo scopo di combattere una guerra di propaganda contro il comunismo. Il Guardian aveva già dedicato altri articoli alle attività dell’IRD, che giunse a incoraggiare odi etnici e massacri. Nel caso dell’Italia i metodi impiegati furono decisamente meno drammatici, ma i Britannici erano comunque determinati a impedire che i comunisti, allora in rapida crescita nei sondaggi, arrivassero al potere.

Four days after the date of the Italian election was announced, officials put forward their “options for action” in a paper sent to Crosland (il nuovo ministro degli esteri laburista, Nota della Marmotta). It warned that PCI participation in government was “a very dangerous prospect” and that if the party achieved “majority participation … leading on to full power, the situation would probably have to be regarded as irretrievable by the Nato allies and Community partners”.

A “clean surgical coup” was rejected as “unrealistic”, although “in the right circumstances”, officials mused, they could encourage the Italian government to repress the PCI, and suggested “it might be worth” arranging pretexts for this. But officials advised they could “orchestrate a campaign” against Berlinguer and the PCI, recommending “increased action in the propaganda field, both overt and covert, to undermine the credibility of the PCI”.