Stimoli sovranormali [EN]

Un articolo di Sparring Mind descrive la teoria degli stimoli sovranormali elaborata dall’etologo Nikolaas Tinbergen per spiegare come la risposta di alcune specie di animali davanti a stimoli artificiali sia più forte rispetto a quella derivante da uno stimolo naturale.

Nikolaas Tinbergen, a Nobel Prize winning ethologist, is the father of the term supernormal stimuli. As noted:

He constructed plaster eggs to see which a bird preferred to sit on, finding that they would select those that were larger, had more defined markings, or more saturated color—a dayglo-bright one with black polka dots would be selected over the bird’s own pale, dappled eggs.

He found that territorial male stickleback fish would attack a wooden fish model more vigorously than a real male if its underside was redder.

He constructed cardboard dummy butterflies with more defined markings that male butterflies would try to mate with in preference to real females.