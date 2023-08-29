I misteriosi intermediari che farebbero salire alle stelle il prezzo dei farmaci in America

Sarebbero infatti i Pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), aziende che gestiscono le prestazioni assicurative per i farmaci da prescrizione decidendo quali medicinali sono coperti dagli assicuratori e negoziando sconti con i produttori, a decidere in pratica quali costi dovranno affrontare i pazienti per le medicine. Ma c’è dell’altro:

And over the past few decades, as the prescription drug market has evolved and become more lucrative, so have PBMs. They run their own mail-order and specialty pharmacies. More recently, they have begun merging with health insurers, creating behemoth companies with the power to determine where and how billions of dollars are spent within the US health system. Pharmacy benefit managers have become known as the mysterious middlemen of the pharma trade — and as a useful scapegoat for drug companies seeking to deflect blame from their own pricing practices.