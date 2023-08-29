I misteriosi intermediari che farebbero salire alle stelle il prezzo dei farmaci in America

Dylan Scott, giornalista che segue per Vox le notizie sull’assistenza sanitaria negli Stati Uniti, ha scritto un articolo sui misteriosi intermediari che sarebbero la causa dei prezzi esagerati dei farmaci.
Sarebbero infatti i Pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), aziende che gestiscono le prestazioni assicurative per i farmaci da prescrizione decidendo quali medicinali sono coperti dagli assicuratori e negoziando sconti con i produttori, a decidere in pratica quali costi dovranno affrontare i pazienti per le medicine. Ma c’è dell’altro:
And over the past few decades, as the prescription drug market has evolved and become more lucrative, so have PBMs. They run their own mail-order and specialty pharmacies. More recently, they have begun merging with health insurers, creating behemoth companies with the power to determine where and how billions of dollars are spent within the US health system. Pharmacy benefit managers have become known as the mysterious middlemen of the pharma trade — and as a useful scapegoat for drug companies seeking to deflect blame from their own pricing practices.
Ora il Senato sembra pronto a varare nuove regole: si stanno discutendo una serie di misure per garantire una maggiore trasparenza dei PBMs e porre un freno alle loro possibilità di guadagno.
Bernie Sanders ritiene che queste misure in esame al Senato non ridurrebbero significativamente il costo dei farmaci per la maggior parte delle persone, anche se porterebbero maggiore responsabilità e trasparenza al settore, un passo importante che però non deve far ritenere risolto il problema del prezzo dei medicinali.
“While the pharmaceutical industry blames the PBMs for high drug prices, the PBMs blame the pharmaceutical industry for high drug prices,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said to open last week’s hearing. “The reality is both of them are right.”
Per comprendere meglio il ruolo dei PBMs è possibile seguire un video pubblicato da NPR.org che spiega come sono nate queste società multimilionarie e come influiscono sui costi e sull’accesso ai farmaci.
Ne parla anche uno degli ultimi episodi di Patriot Act (dal minuto 15 tratta di PBMs):
