Un ricordo di Conway, Graham e Dyson [EN]

Sul New Yorker, Dan Rockmore ricorda tre celebri matematici scomparsi nel 2020: John Conway, Ronald Graham e Freeman Dyson.

Mathematics, like life, is complicated. But, for those who do mathematics, it is a source of joy. “The main thing is just astonishment that there’s such a rich world out there—a wonderful, abstract, very beautiful, simple world,” Conway said. “It’s like Pizarro standing on the shores of the Pacific or whatever… I can sit here in this chair and go on a voyage of exploration. A very different voyage of exploration, but, still, there are things to be discovered, things to be seen, that you can quite easily be the first person ever to see.”