Un ricordo di Conway, Graham e Dyson [EN]

Sul New Yorker, Dan Rockmore ricorda tre celebri matematici scomparsi nel 2020: John Conway, Ronald Graham e Freeman Dyson.
Mathematics, like life, is complicated. But, for those who do mathematics, it is a source of joy. “The main thing is just astonishment that there’s such a rich world out there—a wonderful, abstract, very beautiful, simple world,” Conway said. “It’s like Pizarro standing on the shores of the Pacific or whatever… I can sit here in this chair and go on a voyage of exploration. A very different voyage of exploration, but, still, there are things to be discovered, things to be seen, that you can quite easily be the first person ever to see.”
Immagine da Wikimedia Commons
