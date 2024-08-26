US Open – LIVE

Gli US Open 2024 si svolgeranno presso l’USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center di New York. Il torneo, giunto alla sua 144ª edizione, è l’ultimo Grande Slam della stagione tennistica e si gioca sui campi in cemento di Flushing Meadows.

Ecco le date:

Qualificazioni: Dal 20 al 23 agosto 2024

Sorteggio del tabellone principale: 22 agosto 2024

Inizio del tabellone principale: 26 agosto 2024

Finali di doppio misto: 7 settembre 2024

Finali di singolare femminile e doppio maschile: 7 settembre 2024

Finali di singolare maschile e doppio femminile: 8 settembre 2024

Il torneo comprenderà diverse categorie:

Singolare maschile e femminile

Doppio maschile e femminile

Doppio misto

Tornei juniores

Tornei in carrozzina

In collaborazione con Tom’s Hardware US Open presenta i partecipanti al torneo 2024 che inizierà il 26 agosto:

The stars are aligning for the year’s final Grand Slam event: The 2024 US Open main-draw entry lists have been revealed, and tennis’ biggest names will take to the sport’s grandest stage when the spotlight falls upon the Flushing fortnight.

World No. 1s Jannik Sinner, January’s Australian Open champion, and Iga Swiatek, who won her third straight Roland Garros title in June, lead the men’s and women’s initial entry lists, and they are joined at the top by world No. 2s and defending champions Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff. Sinner played his first Grand Slam tournament as the world’s top player at Wimbledon, having ascended to the top spot on June 10, while Swiatek tops the field in New York for the third year running since first ascending to the No. 1 ranking in the spring of 2022.

