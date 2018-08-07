Verso un approccio paesaggistico integrato alla gestione del territorio [EN]

A cura di @Kennedia rubiconda.

Negli ultimi anni gli approcci paesaggistici alla gestione integrata del territorio (ILAs Integrated Landscape Approaches) hanno guadagnato un sostegno crescente a livello governativo e intergovernativo, oltre ad essere appoggiati da agenzie internazionali di ricerca. Finora però, sono stati discussi molto più di quanto non siano stati effettivamente utilizzati.

Ne parla un articolo di Forests News, in cui si evidenzia come la frammentazione istituzionale e i costi necessari a riunire le diverse parti interessate siano grossi ostacoli per l’applicazione degli ILAs, mentre un approccio più mirato, quello degli ILLIs (Integrated Landscape-Level Initiatives) può aiutare a superare alcuni degli ostali contribuendo efficacemente al raggiungimento degli obiettivi finali.

There are some major differences between ILAs and the ILLIs, we observed. The most glaring was that while most previously reviewed conservation-focused ILAs show limited participation from the private sector, the picture is wholly different for the ILLIs reported in this issue. The private sector participated in 95.8% of the 24 cases, and took the lead in 41.7%. The companies’ motivation for doing so was mainly to improve the sustainability of their sourcing, to prevent supply failure, reduce their ecological impact, satisfy consumer and NGO demands for sustainably sourced products, and to benefit from market price premiums for certified products.