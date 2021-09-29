Microsoft ha annunciato l’uscita di Windows 11. Ne parlano Tom’s Hardware (IT) e cnet (EN). Windows 11 sarà disponibile dal 5 ottobre 2021, ma non senza qualche problema:

I Windows Insider dotati di PC che non soddisfano i requisiti minimi di Windows 11 dovranno riportare i propri dispositivi a Windows 10. I tester stanno infatti iniziando a vedere un messaggio relativo all’incompatibilità del loro PC con Windows 11.

Windows 11 finally has a release date: Oct. 5. Microsoft’s first major operating system update in six years will be available as a free download for existing Windows users starting on that date. However, the OS won’t roll out to every compatible Windows device at once, and it won’t have every major new feature promised just yet, Microsoft said in a Tuesday blog post.

And just because you have a compatible Windows device doesn’t mean you’ll be able to run Windows 11 on Oct. 5. The launch will be “phased and measured,” with new eligible devices getting the upgrade first, and the rest getting offered the free upgrade sometime between October and mid-2022, depending on your hardware, age of device and other factors.