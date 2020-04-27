Amazon usa la tecnologia per prevenire la sindacalizzazione [EN]

Un’inchiesta di Business Insider riporta le varie metriche usate da Whole Foods per determinare il rischio che i dipendenti si organizzino in sindacati e su come tali metriche guidino la policy aziendale verso la riduzione di tale rischio.

Le metriche sono aggregate a formare una heat map che copre tre aree, ossia:

– “External risks” , relativi a incidenti sul posto di lavoro, distanza dalle sedi sindacali, tasso di povertà e di disoccupazione locale e numero di denunce relative alle condizioni lavorative.

– “Team sentiment” relativo alla soddisfazione sul posto di lavoro.

– “Store risks”, relativi al salario, al numero di vendite e al cosiddetto “diversity index”, che indicherebbe come livelli elevati di diversità etnica sul posto di lavoro riducano il rischio di sindacalizzazione.

L’articolo afferma inoltre che pratiche simili sono comuni in tutte le grandi compagnie americane

“A preponderance of the business community [has] a total allergy to unionization,” Wilma Liebman, who served on the National Labor Relations Board under Presidents Obama, Bush, and Clinton, said.

Unions give employees more bargaining power over things such as wages and health benefits, she said. They could also increase the chances of employee strikes, which can disrupt business.

Companies “don’t want anything that’s going to interfere with their autonomy and their ability to act unilaterally” and “sometimes they’re convinced [unions] are going to cost them more than they can afford,” Liebman said.

Overall, US companies spent at least $100 million on consulting services for anti-union campaigns between 2014 and 2017, according to data from the Economic Policy Institute based on disclosure forms filed with the US Department of Labor.