Apple e i paradisi fiscali [EN]

A cura di @RNiK.

Un dettagliato articolo dell’International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) che, grazie a leaks quali ad esempio i Panama Papers, ricostruisce parte delle politiche fiscali di Apple tese a ridurre al massimo le tasse che riguardano il gigante dell’IT.

Nell’articolo c’è di tutto: paradisi fiscali, società off-shore, studi di avvocati e fiscalisti, lobbying verso governi e legislatori, dichiarazioni di responsabilità di CEO e managers.

Reuven Avi-Yonah, director of the international tax program at the University of Michigan Law School, said Apple was “determined not to be hurt” when it had to abandon its previous Irish structure. “This is how it usually works: You close one tax shelter, and something else opens up,” he said. “It just goes on endlessly.”