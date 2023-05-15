Batteri e batterie [EN]

In un articolo sulla rivista online The Conversation un gruppo di ricerca della Monash University di Melbourne (AUS) racconta il proprio paper, recentemente pubblicato su Nature, che analizza la capacità di alcuni batteri di produrre energia dall’idrogeno presente nell’atmosfera.

Ogni anno, questo genere di batteri rimuove settanta milioni di tonnellate di idrogeno dalla nostra atmosfera, modificandone sostanzialmente la composizione.

Prompted by this discovery, we analysed the genetic code of a soil bacterium called Mycobacterium smegmatis, which consumes hydrogen from air.

Written into these genes is the blueprint for producing the molecular machine responsible for consuming hydrogen and converting it into energy for the bacterium. This machine is an enzyme called a “hydrogenase”, and we named it Huc for short.

Hydrogen is the simplest molecule, made of two positively charged protons held together by a bond formed by two negatively charged electrons. Huc breaks this bond, the protons part ways, and the electrons are released.