Calendari perpetui: tecnica in orologeria

Un bell’articolo di Revolution spiega i vari modi in cui si è riusciti a creare meccanismi che indicassero correttamente e automaticamente l’avanzare del calendario.

The calendar has, across the gulf of centuries, given our species a sense of the big picture, of dailiness and eventfulness as well as a vital historical consciousness. By contrast, time measured by the clock seems to be abstracted from the motion of the universe, as if time was granular or a series of short, disjointed phases rather than continuously hastening the frantic world on with each tick.

In our modern technological age, the calendar serves as a connection to the natural world, whereby the rhythms of the earth and sky coordinate with that of human life. Naturally, a mechanical watch that denotes the progress of the calendar has to embody these cosmic rhythms in gear patterns and ratios, namely the speed at which the Earth rotates on its own axis, forming the day, the Moon’s orbit around the Earth, giving us the month, and finally, the Earth’s orbit around the Sun, which marks a year.