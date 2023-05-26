CNN Poll: Biden has a lead over Democratic primary challengers, but faces headwinds overall

Un sondaggio della CNN sulle possibilità di Biden alle primarie democratiche ed alle elezioni presidenziali.
President Joe Biden’s bid for a second term begins with a wide advantage over his declared opponents for the Democratic nomination, but he faces headwinds among the overall public from declining favorability and a widespread view that his reelection would be more negative than positive for the country, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS.
