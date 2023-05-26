un sito di notizie, fatto dai commentatori

CNN Poll: Biden has a lead over Democratic primary challengers, but faces headwinds overall

26 Mag 2023 di Toscanoirriverente0 commenti

Un sondaggio della CNN sulle possibilità di Biden alle primarie democratiche ed alle elezioni presidenziali.

President Joe Biden’s bid for a second term begins with a wide advantage over his declared opponents for the Democratic nomination, but he faces headwinds among the overall public from declining favorability and a widespread view that his reelection would be more negative than positive for the country, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS.


