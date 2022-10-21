Come i meme aiutano i programmi televisivi [EN]

Sul Guardian si riflette sulla (supposta) tendenza degli sceneggiatori contemporanei, in particolare quelli televisivi, di scrivere dialoghi e personaggi con l’intenzione di creare dei meme, cercando attivamente la viralità che potrebbe garantire il successo del programma. Ma è davvero così?

“I never jest about cake,” quips princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in the first episode of HBO’s Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon. It’s a seemingly charming line, delivered while her head lolls on her best friend’s lap, helping to build Rhaenyra’s character as someone who doesn’t take herself too seriously. It is also so instantly quotable, and therefore T-shirtable, that the line is already plastered on fan-made merch.

But to some viewers, it rang false. They had seen this pattern before: show writes meme-able scene; scene becomes meme; instant marketing; profit.