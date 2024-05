Come la breakdance è diventata sport olimpico

Breaking è il nome dell’unico nuovo sport che farà il suo debutto alle Olimpiadi di Parigi 2024; The Conversation racconta come questa disciplina è diventata sport olimpico.

Meglio conosciuta come breakdancing, viene ufficialmente chiamata breaking. Le sue origini sono in parte controverse, ma si pensa che le sue radici possano essere rintracciate nelle feste negli anni ’70 nel quartiere del Bronx a New York, organizzate dal DJ Kool Herc, fondatore dell’hip-hop.

The origins of breaking are somewhat debatable, although most agree its roots can be traced to 1970s house parties in the Bronx area of New York hosted by DJ Kool Herc, the founder of hip-hop. Breaking was performed on the dance floor by so-called B-boys and B-girls when the music tracks were “breaking” – meaning all that could be heard was the percussion track. Throughout the 1980s the phenomenon garnered international exposure via music videos and movies such as Flashdance (1983), Breakin’ (1984) and Beat Street (1984). This is also when the media started to use the term “breakdancing”. However, breakers never add “dance” on the end, as this term came from outsiders rather than the hip-hop community, as one of the breaking pioneers Crazy Legs has pointed out.