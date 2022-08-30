Come sono invecchiati i classici Disney?

The Guardian analizza i film di animazione Disney per scoprire quali tra questi piacciono ancora ai bambini di adesso. Dal VHS allo streaming la Disney ha coperto un lungo periodo di tempo: quanto c’è di universale nelle sue opere?

To all of our astonishment, they actually enjoyed them. I assumed that, as children of the CGI era, they would find the old movies’ hand drawings cold and inaccessible, but I underestimated the efficacy of Disney’s storytelling. Well, some of the time. Before we proceed, I shall list, in ascending order, how well the original Disney films went down with my kids: Fantasia; Pinocchio; Dumbo; Bambi; Alice in Wonderland; Cinderella; Snow White; Mary Poppins; The Jungle Book.

A parte Fantasia, che di suo necessiterebbe una buona dose di LSD per essere davvero apprezzato, i film meno piaciuti in questo mini-esperimento sono Pinocchio e Dumbo. Poi c’è la questione della brutalità di alcune opere:

Well, old Disney movies see that and raise you Dumbo torn away from his jailed, weeping mother; Snow White in a coffin; Bambi’s mother dying in the snow, which turns out to traumatise children today just as much as it did 80 years ago – thanks for that, Walt. Even Mary Poppins disappearing at the end of her film and Mowgli abandoning his animal family for some eight-year-old minx with a water jug have a degree of poignancy not seen in modern films. Life really was tougher in the old days.