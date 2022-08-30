Come sono invecchiati i classici Disney?

The Guardian analizza i film di animazione Disney per scoprire quali tra questi piacciono ancora ai bambini di adesso. Dal VHS allo streaming la Disney ha coperto un lungo periodo di tempo: quanto c’è di universale nelle sue opere?
To all of our astonishment, they actually enjoyed them. I assumed that, as children of the CGI era, they would find the old movies’ hand drawings cold and inaccessible, but I underestimated the efficacy of Disney’s storytelling. Well, some of the time. Before we proceed, I shall list, in ascending order, how well the original Disney films went down with my kids: Fantasia; Pinocchio; Dumbo; Bambi; Alice in Wonderland; Cinderella; Snow White; Mary Poppins; The Jungle Book.
A parte Fantasia, che di suo necessiterebbe una buona dose di LSD per essere davvero apprezzato, i film meno piaciuti in questo mini-esperimento sono Pinocchio e Dumbo. Poi c’è la questione della brutalità di alcune opere:
Well, old Disney movies see that and raise you Dumbo torn away from his jailed, weeping mother; Snow White in a coffin; Bambi’s mother dying in the snow, which turns out to traumatise children today just as much as it did 80 years ago – thanks for that, Walt. Even Mary Poppins disappearing at the end of her film and Mowgli abandoning his animal family for some eight-year-old minx with a water jug have a degree of poignancy not seen in modern films. Life really was tougher in the old days.
La vera sorpresa consiste nel fatto che tutti gli altri film possano in realtà piacere ancora al pubblico di oggi: se è vero che la Disney ha rimodellato l’infanzia moderna, noi tutti viviamo ancora nella sua ombra.
Commenta qui sotto e segui le linee guida del sito.