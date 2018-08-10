Come uno dei più grandi forum di Storia tratta i negazionisti [EN]

Su suggeriento di @perte.

Johannes Breit su Slate racconta come il subreddit AskHistorians, da lui moderato, ha deciso di trattare chi adotta posizioni negazioniste sulla Shoah. Secondo Breit anche Facebook dovrebbe adottare una linea analoga, non considerandoli interlocutori legittimi.

Inoltre, Breit spiega che non è sufficiente rimuovere gli interventi di chi avanza in modo aperto tesi negazioniste, e occorre la medesima severità anche nei confronti di comportamenti più obliqui, che tentano di farsi scudo della libertà di dibattito o fingono ignoranza sul tema.

But more insidious, more frequent on both our forum and the internet at large, is the technique known as “just asking questions”—in internet parlance, “JAQing off.” Designed to further Holocaust deniers’ aim of spreading their talking points, this involves (a) framing a denialist talking point in the form of a good-faith question and (b) calling for “open debate.” This lends itself well to the question format of our subreddit. Inquiries about what materials were used for gas-chamber doors, why early editions of Elie Wiesel’s Night don’t mention gas chambers, why the death toll of Auschwitz allegedly changed over time, or simply what proof there is for the Holocaust (discounting all testimony and postwar material) might seem innocent at first glance. They are not. They are designed to call often minor details into question and to create doubt among readers less familiar with the history of the Holocaust.