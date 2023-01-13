Controllo da remoto: impiegata canadese condannata a rimborsare l’azienda

Il Guardian riporta che una commercialista dipendente da una azienda canadese con la quale lavorava da remoto è stata condannata — dopo il licenziamento — a rimborsare le ore di lavoro per le quali era stata pagata ma che un software di controllo della produttività aveva dimostrato che erano state utilizzate in altro modo.

Reach said it installed employee-tracking software called TimeCamp on Besse’s work laptop after it found her assigned files were over budget and behind schedule, a strategy companies are increasingly taking in the era of remote work.

The software tracks how long a document is open, how the employee uses the document and logs the time as work.