Corsetti e crinoline, quando la moda modellava il corpo delle donne [FR+EN]

Il Nouvel Observateur presenta una nuova mostra a Notre-Dame-de-Bondeville presso il Mueso Industriale della Corderie, vicino a Rouen, dedicata ai cambiamenti nella moda femminile introdotti a metà ottocento grazie al progresso dell’industria metallurgica.

Fu a quell’epoca infatti che venne inventata la crinolina: una struttura metallica che sostituiva la serie di sottovesti che davano fino ad allora alla gonna l’ampiezza e la rotondità desiderate. I cerchi che la componevano erano flessibili, resistenti, leggeri e ostacolavano meno la camminata rispetto agli indumenti utilizzati in precedenza. Anche la parte superiore del corpo venne modellata con l’inserimento di stecche nel corsetto.

Le donne non avranno mai una vita così stretta. Abiti da visita, da sera e da ballo visibili qui attestano le misure irrealistiche imposte su di loro. Secondo Nathalie Harran, storica del costume e collezionista di abiti storici che ha prestato tutti i pezzi della mostra, anche le ragazze indossavano corsetti dell’età di… 7 anni.

Questi indumenti femminili indossati sotto gli abiti cambiavano anche il corpo delle donne e non si limitavano solamente a ridurre la misura del girovita, come racconta qui The pragmatic costumer.

In a world without underwires and Spanx, the female body would quickly succumb to gravity. One of the main functions of a corset is to support the breasts. If you are like me and have boobs much too large for your frame, you know the hazards of going braless: stretch marks, painful jiggle, and general sag. It’s not fun; it’s not pretty; and the darn things can get in your way! A corset holds them up and back, like a levee lest those girlies runneth over while you’re doing laundry, cooking, or being jolted around by a runaway quarterhorse. It also provides shape to the chest which is more telling of an era’s trends than the size of the waist reduction. Thus we get Regency’s high breasts; the Romantic period’s large, wide breasts; the soft, rounded Civil War breasts, the high mono-boob of the bustle era, and the pendulous pigeon-breasts of the Edwardian era. Most misconceptions about frumpy 19th century fashions come from trying to wear the styles without the right foundation garment. A late Victorian gown just isn’t the same without its corset companion.

L’articolo di The Pragmatic Costumer sottolinea anche che quando si pensa a corsetti e crinoline bisogna tenere presente il tipo di abiti sotto ai quali venivano indossati, che erano in genere molto pesanti:

A corset is essential…ESSENTIAL…to wearing any period gown not only to achieve the desired silhouette, but because some historical dresses are HEAVY. I have a simple 1870s wool gown with no extra buttons, beading, or trims besides a plaid capelet. There are the obligatory bones inside the bodice to further support the shape and all told, the thing weighs 6 pounds 5 ounces. That’s without the cage, petticoat, slip, and underskirt. If it had all the bells and whistles of high fashion like draping fringe, bows, and miles of ruffles, the weight increases dramatically– up to 15 or 16 pounds! Other styles, like the mounds of petticoats from the 1850s, would actually bruise your hips from the weight. A corset offers protection from the weight of a gown in addition to giving the fabric the smooth support it needs to keep from straining and sagging.

La moda della crinolina fu oggetto di molta attenzione sulla stampa periodica dell’epoca: venivano pubblicati articoli e illustrazioni satiriche per deridere l’indumento, come racconta il sito Lancaster History. I giornali ricevevano numerose lettere dai lettori che accusavano le crinoline di indecenza.

Instead of posing credible concerns about the crinoline, periodicals focused on women taking up too much space in both a physical and metaphorical sense. It became such an obsession that the term, “Crinolinomania,” was born.

Sempre Lancaster Hystory, in un altro articolo, spiega come la moda dei corsetti fosse indicata anche per le corporature con taglia extra large.

A corset’s main function is split between shaping and support. The goal is to mold the figure into the right proportions, rather than the right size. That distinction is key to understanding the Victorian aesthetic. Even the skinniest of gals will look strangely disheveled in any Victorian style if the proportions aren’t right. Victorian fashions from corsets, crinolines, and bustles to Mutton sleeves and Edwardian pigeon-fronts all shared a common goal: to make the waist look as small as possible no matter what the actual waist size.

Questi accessori e indumenti femminili divennero anche spunto per innumerevoli vignette satiriche, come spiega Lancaster History. Lo scherno nei confronti degli abiti femminili non è però rimasto esclusiva dell’epoca dei corsetti e delle crinoline, ma è proseguito anche nel corso dei periodi successivi.

Vilifying women for the clothes they wear is not a subject exclusive to the mid-Victorian era. Evidence of mockery appears all throughout history, including today. From the pant suit to the mini skirt, clothing triggers social, political, and economic reactions of all kinds. However, reactions to the same garment in different time periods prove to be just as interesting. The modern world often views the crinoline as an oppressive object that kept women in their place. The contemporary view, however, centers on the fear of women breaking past the social and gendered confines. With such a shift in social perception over the crinoline, what will the future say about our clothes today?

Bernadette Banner in questo video approfondisce l’argomento abiti antichi e il Metropolitan Museum mette a disposizione una ricca serie di illustrazioni di moda, suddivise a seconda dei periodi storici.

Per una rapida panoramica in italiano sugli stessi argomenti, il sito Abitiantichi.it presenta alcune pagine dedicate alla storia del costume e degli abiti antichi, sia maschili che femminili.

Ringraziamo @martinamartinamartinamartina:disqus per le integrazioni.