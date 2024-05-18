Dear collaborator (Letters Live)

“Letters Live” è una serie di eventi in cui personaggi noti leggono lettere di vario genere.

La scrittrice e presentatrice televisiva Dawn O’Porter legge una divertente lettera di reclamo per gli assorbenti Always Maxi Pads.

Nel 2007, una donna di nome Wendi Aarons scrisse una sentita lettera di reclamo a James Thatcher, Brand Manager di Procter and Gamble.

which brings me to the reason of my letter.

Last month, while in the throes of cramping so painful I wanted to reach inside my body and yank out my uterus,

I opened an Always Maxi Pad and there, printed on the adhesive backing, with these words:

“have a happy period”.

…

Are you f***** kidding me?