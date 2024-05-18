Dear collaborator (Letters Live)

“Letters Live” è una serie di eventi in cui personaggi noti leggono lettere di vario genere.
La scrittrice e presentatrice televisiva Dawn O’Porter legge una divertente lettera di reclamo per gli assorbenti Always Maxi Pads.
Nel 2007, una donna di nome Wendi Aarons scrisse una sentita lettera di reclamo a James Thatcher, Brand Manager di Procter and Gamble.
which brings me to the reason of my letter.
Last month, while in the throes of cramping so painful I wanted to reach inside my body and yank out my uterus,
I opened an Always Maxi Pad and there, printed on the adhesive backing, with these words:
“have a happy period”.
…
Are you f***** kidding me?
Commenta qui sotto e segui le linee guida del sito.