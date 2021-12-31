Draghi e il tecnopopulismo

A volte l’Italia è vista come un laboratorio politico, dove si sperimentano nuove formule destinate ad avere successo anche altrove. E’ successo così col Fascismo, e tutti ci ricordiamo di quante volte Berlusconi sia stato visto come una prefigurazione di Trump. Secondo un articolo di Politico.eu, sta accadendo qualcosa del genere con Draghi, che sarebbe il primo esempio di una nuova forma di politica, il tecnopopulismo (la definizione è di un recente libro di Christopher Bickerton e Carlo Invernizzi Accetti).

Nonostante l’accostamento possa suonare assurdo, il governo Draghi condividerebbe con il populismo il rifiuto delle vecchie divisioni ideologiche, dato che il suo governo riunisce partiti molto diversi. Soprattutto, tecnocrazia e populismo condividono l’idea che gli interessi del Paese siano facilmente identificabili e uguali per tutti, e che le scelte politiche non rispondano a interessi legittimi di parti diverse del Paese, ma si possano distinguere fra giuste a sbagliate a prescindere. Un percorso simile lo sta compiendo anche Macron, un altro leader che enfatizza le competenze tecniche e che si è mosso fra diverse parti politiche, e forse si estenderà in futuro ad altri paesi.

Italy’s parliament, made up of a kaleidoscope of political parties, may not be post-ideological, but it’s so venal, it might as well be. After the 2018 election, it first supported a government made up of two populist parties — the far-right League and the anti-establishment 5Stars Movement — that flirted with leaving the eurozone. It then switched tacks and propped up a pro-European coalition made up of the center-left Democratic Party and the suddenly centrist 5Stars.

So when Draghi — whose acolytes had repeatedly knocked down rumors that he wanted to be prime minister — raised his hand to take hold of the reins, Italy’s parliament had no problem falling in line behind him. He now governs with the support of every political party — including the League and the 5Stars — except the post-fascist Brothers of Italy, who remain alone in opposition.

In office, Draghi has drawn his legitimacy from the technocratic side of the ledger, presenting himself as Italy’s responsible guarantor, as he fights the pandemic, reforms the economy and prepares to spend hundreds of billions of euros in loans and grants backed by the European Union.

(…)

As the German political philosopher Jan-Werner Müller pointed out, another thing that technocrats and populists share is the conviction that there’s only one right way of doing things. Where populists claim to represent the “one authentic popular will,” technocrats present themselves as knowing the “only one rational answer to policy challenges.”

“Disagreeing with a populist means being ‘declared a traitor to the people,’ whilst disagreement with a technocrat means that ‘you’ll be told politely that you’re not smart enough,” writes Müller.