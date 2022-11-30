stiamo tranquilli…

È morta Christine McVie, cantautrice e tastierista dei Fleetwood Mac

30 Nov 2022 di hookii0 commenti

È morta la cantautrice e tastierista britannica Christine Perfect McVie, una dei membri della rock band dei Fleetwood Mac e l’autrice di canzoni come Little Lies, Everywhere, Don’t Stop, Say You Love Me e Songbird. McVie era entrata nel gruppo
Fonte: il Post Cultura


