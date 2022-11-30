È morta la cantautrice e tastierista britannica Christine Perfect McVie, una dei membri della rock band dei Fleetwood Mac e l’autrice di canzoni come Little Lies, Everywhere, Don’t Stop, Say You Love Me e Songbird. McVie era entrata nel gruppo
Continua a leggere: È morta Christine McVie, cantautrice e tastierista dei Fleetwood Mac
Fonte: il Post Cultura
È morta Christine McVie, cantautrice e tastierista dei Fleetwood Mac
30 Nov 2022 • 0 commenti
È morta la cantautrice e tastierista britannica Christine Perfect McVie, una dei membri della rock band dei Fleetwood Mac e l’autrice di canzoni come Little Lies, Everywhere, Don’t Stop, Say You Love Me e Songbird. McVie era entrata nel gruppo
Commenta qui sotto e segui le linee guida del sito.