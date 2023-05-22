Free Speech Is Not Just for Conservatives

In un articolo su The Atlantic (visibile dietro paywall: link alternativo) Conor Friedersdorf parte dall’episodio del rettore dell’università West Texas A&M University che ha cancellato un Drag Show dei suoi studenti per affrontare quanto il Primo Emendamento possa essere uno strumento utile a entrambe le parti politiche in causa.

Can an administrator at a public university cancel a performance because he believes that it is degrading to women? That’s the position that Walter Wendler, the president of West Texas A&M University, took in a recent letter explaining why he was prohibiting a student group from going forward with an on-campus event raising money for charity.

Questo episodio serve a ricordare ai progressisti che le ampie protezioni della libertà di parola non proteggono solo i diritti dei conservatori di dire cose nel campus che non piacciono; proteggono i diritti degli studenti di gruppi storicamente emarginati e attualmente sfavoriti di esprimersi in modi che i conservatori odiano e che molti progressisti considerano invece responsabilizzanti.