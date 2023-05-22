Free Speech Is Not Just for Conservatives

In un articolo su The Atlantic (visibile dietro paywall: link alternativo) Conor Friedersdorf parte dall’episodio del rettore dell’università West Texas A&M University che ha cancellato un Drag Show dei suoi studenti per affrontare quanto il Primo Emendamento possa essere uno strumento utile a entrambe le parti politiche in causa.
Can an administrator at a public university cancel a performance because he believes that it is degrading to women? That’s the position that Walter Wendler, the president of West Texas A&M University, took in a recent letter explaining why he was prohibiting a student group from going forward with an on-campus event raising money for charity.
Questo episodio serve a ricordare ai progressisti che le ampie protezioni della libertà di parola non proteggono solo i diritti dei conservatori di dire cose nel campus che non piacciono; proteggono i diritti degli studenti di gruppi storicamente emarginati e attualmente sfavoriti di esprimersi in modi che i conservatori odiano e che molti progressisti considerano invece responsabilizzanti.
Instead, when free-speech protections are robust, no authority gets to decide how others can speak. The LGBTQ student organization can reverse its university president’s decision by invoking the First Amendment precisely because generations of liberals successfully championed expansive free-speech protections.
