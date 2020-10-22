Germania: seguaci di QAnon danneggiano reperti museali [EN]

Il Guardian riporta che dei seguaci di QAnon hanno danneggiato con olii reperti museali in tre musei tedeschi, luoghi accusati dalla setta stessa di essere usati per riti satanici da membri del governo tedesco.

At least 70 artworks and ancient artefacts across three galleries on Berlin’s museum island were vandalised with an oily substance earlier this month, German media has reported.

Objects including Egyptian sarcophagi, stone sculptures and 19th-century paintings held at the Pergamon Museum, the Alte Nationalgalerie and the Neues Museum sustained visible damage during the attack on 3 October, according to reports in the weekly Die Zeit and broadcaster Deutschlandfunk on Tuesday.