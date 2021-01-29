Gordon Stare: da film di Hollywood alla video sorveglianza di massa

Nel 1998 un ricercatore del Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory va alla prima del nuovo film di Will Smith: Enemy of the State. Da lì nasce l’idea di verificare lo stato dell’arte delle (allora) futuristiche tecnologia di sorveglianza presentate nel film.

Ne parla il libro “Eyes in the Sky” dello scrittore e ricercatore Arthur Holland Michel, che racconta come è nata e come si è sviluppata la tecnologia WAMI: wide-area motion imagery.

Tramite la DARPA prima e l’Air Force poi, questa tecnologia ha fatto passi da gigante, con delle similitudini importanti con quella del film:

Some books use blockbuster action films to demonstrate — or exaggerate — a technology’s terrifying potential. Here, Enemy of the State shows up repeatedly because it is integral to the development of Gorgon Stare. Researchers play clips from it in their briefings; they compare their technology to Big Daddy (although their camera is so far only on aircraft, not a satellite). At one point, incredibly, they consult the company responsible for the movie’s aerial filming.