How Humanity Came To Contemplate Its Possible Extinction: A Timeline [EN]

Su TheMitPressReader un articolo tenta di ricostruire i passaggi, scientifici e filosofici, passati e futuri che hanno portato l’umanità a contemplare la propria fine. Sono stati la pandemia di Covid-19 e il dibattito intorno al cambiamento climatico a riaccendere un dibattito intorno ai “rischi esistenziali” per la nostra specie, anche se di tratta di una discussione sorprendentemente recente: occorre infatti escludere le profezie riguardo la fine del mondo, che si trovano in differenti culture di tutto il mondo, ma che raramente prevedono la possibilità che il mondo (e le altre specie che lo abitano) continuino a vivere dopo l’estinzione umana.

Only recently did people realize the physical universe could continue — aimlessly — without us. However, this was one of the most important discoveries humans have ever made. It is perhaps one of our crowning achievements. Why? Because we can only become truly responsible for ourselves when we fully realize what is at stake. And, in realizing that the entire fate of human value within the physical universe may rest upon us, we could finally begin to face up to what is at stake in our actions and decisions upon this planet.

Segue una cronologia dettagliata degli eventi che ci hanno permesso di costruire un senso comune di specie, le scoperte circa la storia del nostro pianeta e le ipotesi su ciò che potrebbe accadervi in futuro. E’ solo all’inizio del XIX secolo che la possibilità dell’estinzione umana diventa un argomento di dibattito pubblico e intellettuale.

PHASE 3 (1800–1950): COSMIC LONELINESS

Growing recognition that the entire universe may not be maximally habitable nor inhabited. Cosmic default is hostility to life and value. Many accept human extinction as irreversible and plausible — but not yet a pressing probability.

1805: Jean-Baptiste François Xavier Cousin De Grainville writes first fiction on “The Last Man.” He then kills himself.

1810s: Human extinction first becomes a topic in popular culture and popular fiction. People start more clearly regarding it as a moral tragedy. Value begins to seem insecure in the universe, not indestructible.

1812: Scientists claim the Mars-Jupiter asteroid belt is the ruins of a shattered planet. Joseph-Louis Lagrange attempts to precisely compute the exact explosive force required.

1815: Eruption of Mount Tambora causes famine in China and Europe and triggers cholera outbreak in Bengal. Volcanic dust in the atmosphere nearly blots out the sun; the perturbation provokes visions of biosphere collapse.

1826: Mary Shelley’s “The Last Man,” depicting humanity perishing due to a global pandemic. First proper depiction of an existential catastrophe where nonhuman ecosystems continue after demise of humanity: Our end is not the end of the world.