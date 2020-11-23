I leader repubblicani in 4 stati vinti da Biden respingono le dubbie proposte di Trump di nominare i grandi elettori [EN]

APnews pubblica un articolo in cui spiega come le mosse di Trump, finora interpretate come un impossibile tentativo di ribaltare il risultato delle elezioni riconteggiando i voti, siano in realtà ispirate ad una strategia differente, ma con qualche speranza di riuscita.

La speranza di Trump è basata sul fatto che sono i parlamenti dei singoli stati a designare gli elettori che scelgono il presidente, e che questa possibilità potrebbe essere usata se le elezioni presidenziali non designano un chiaro vincitore entro il termine in cui gli elettori debbono essere nominati.

If the result of the election was unclear in mid-December, at the deadline for naming electors, Republican-controlled legislatures in those states could declare that Trump won and appoint electors supporting him. Or so the theory goes.

The problem, legal experts note, is that the result of the election is not in any way unclear. Biden won all the states at issue. It’s hard to argue the election “failed” when Trump’s own Department of Homeland Security reported it was not tampered with and was “the most secure in American history.”

Republican leaders in four critical states won by President-elect Joe Biden say they won’t participate in a legally dubious scheme to flip their state’s electors to vote for President Donald Trump. Their comments effectively shut down a half-baked plot some Republicans floated as a last chance to keep Trump in the White House.