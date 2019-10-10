I transgender che vogliono tornare indietro [EN]

Un articolo di Sky parla del caso di un transgender FtM, dei ripensamenti sul suo percorso di transizione e su come la sua esperienza sia più comune di quanto riportato.

Charlie detransitioned and went public with her story last year – and said she was stunned by the number of people she discovered in a similar position.

Charlie says she has been contacted by “hundreds” of people seeking help – 30 people alone in her area of Newcastle.

“I think some of the common characteristics are that they tend to be around their mid-20s, they’re mostly female and mostly same-sex attracted, and often autistic as well.”

She recalls being approached by a young girl with a beard who hugged her after giving a public talk, who explained she was a destransitioned woman too.

“She said she felt shunned by the LGBT community for being a traitor. So I felt I had to do something.”