Il capitalismo sta rovinando la scienza [EN]

Su suggerimento di @gengiva.

Un articolo di Jacobin Mag critica l’introduzione di logiche di mercato nella ricerca scientifica condotta nelle università.

The university existed before capitalism, and has sometimes resisted obedience to the dictates of the capitalist market, pursuing not profit but truth and knowledge. But capitalism devours what it can, and as it extends its domination, it comes as little surprise that the modern university becomes increasingly subservient to what Ellen Meiksins Wood calls “the dictates of the capitalist market — its imperatives of competition, accumulation, profit-maximization, and increasing labour-productivity.”

In academia, that imperative manifests itself in visible ways: publish or perish, funding or famine.