Il dissesto del comune di Birmingham [EN]

Un articolo del Financial Times fa il punto sulla situazione finanziaria del comune di Birmingham. Il sindaco è stato costretto a dichiarare lo stato di dissesto. Tra le varie cause, anche un impegno di circa 760 milioni di sterline per per aver violato disposizioni in materia di «parità retributiva» (nello specifico l’accesso a premi di produzione) verso dipendenti e professionisti comunali.

The Labour-run council for the UK’s second city, which serves more than 1mn people, said on Tuesday that it had issued a section 114 notice owing to “unprecedented financial challenges”. It blamed its predicament largely on the need to settle historic equal pay claims worth up to £760mn, more than its annual budget for services. The council has already paid out roughly £1.1bn as a result of the ruling, but said in June that it had uncovered an extra bill of between £650mn and £760mn. With ongoing liabilities related to the claims growing at a monthly rate of between £5mn and £14mn, it would be unable to cover the costs from existing resources, including reserves, it said.