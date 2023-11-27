Il governo britannico ha perso il controllo del costo della vita, ecco come le aziende possono intervenire

Il Guardian ospita un intervento di Gordon Brown, già primo ministro laburista del Regno Unito, sulle difficoltà finanziarie che le classi sociali inferiori sperimentano in questi mesi.

Il politico ricorda alcuni dati economici che evidenziano la crescente povertà e le dichiarazioni di esponenti governativi che sembrano intenzionati a tagliare i sussidi per i più poveri. Ricorda anche che l’attuale sistema di assistenza statale e anche quello basato sulla beneficienza sono insufficienti per i bisogni.

People with little who gave to those who have nothing have less left to give. And promises that high incomes would trickle down are sadly another neoliberal delusion. While there are many wealthy philanthropists who give generously, the top 1% as a whole typically declare donations averaging just £10 a week, much of which they can set against tax, their generosity extending to just 0.21% of their income.